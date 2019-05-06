PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- "I got caught misbehaving."
These words are from a ride-share driver in Phoenix who had just dropped off a New York Yankees fan in front of a no stopping sign outside Chase field in Phoenix.
During events at Chase Field near Jefferson Street, there is a problem with people jumping out of cars, mostly ride-share vehicles, where the light rail tracks cross.
Now for the record, the city has an unloading area right outside the ball park, however, people insist on jumping out of cars in the middle of the street.
One woman I saw not only jumped out of a ride-share car, she was ordered back into it by a Phoenix police officer who had seen her as well.
Then, the ride-share drivers gets a lecture. That driver was one of the lucky ones.
Just to be clear, this has been a long-standing problem downtown. When city officials reach out to the rides-hare companies about it, they are told the drivers are simply contractors.
Which basically means, even if the passenger somehow jumps out the car in the middle of traffic, the ride-share operator is the one on the hook for the ticket.
The fine for ignoring temporary drop-off signs in phoenix is $215, if you pay on time. But if you pay after the court date, it jumps to $275.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
(1) comment
I may suggest $1500 fine?
or 90 days in the County Jail ?
