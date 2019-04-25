PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Stanley Roberts from time to time randomly polls the public about different subject matters. In this pop quiz, he is asking about the new Arizona hands-free law. Many people are aware of the new law, and many are not. How would you do if you get quizzed on the spot?
Arizona's family has more information about the law and the rules and regulations, including the fines if you get caught violating the new law.
[RELATED: Arizona now bans hand-held cellphone use while driving]
