PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There should only be four different Phoenix City Council political signs posted in District 8 and District 5 because they are participating in a second runoff election on May 21, 2019. However, if you look around certain parts of Phoenix, you will see signs for the election dating back in November of 2018.

Stanley Roberts looked all around south Phoenix, from Laveen to the Tempe border, looking for what amounts to political litter because politicians from the mayor to City Council members have not removed their campaign signs.

Unless there is a pending election, the candidates have 15 days after the election to remove all signs. This did not happen.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.