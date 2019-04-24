PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There should only be four different Phoenix City Council political signs posted in District 8 and District 5 because they are participating in a second runoff election on May 21, 2019. However, if you look around certain parts of Phoenix, you will see signs for the election dating back in November of 2018.
Stanley Roberts looked all around south Phoenix, from Laveen to the Tempe border, looking for what amounts to political litter because politicians from the mayor to City Council members have not removed their campaign signs.
Unless there is a pending election, the candidates have 15 days after the election to remove all signs. This did not happen.
