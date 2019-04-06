PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stanley Roberts recently rode with Phoenix police for a Caught Misbehaving story.
Roberts rode with Phoenix Police Detective Corueil and came across a driver who ended up getting multiple tickets for misbehaving, including driving 70 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.
The driver also had a airsoft gun painted to look like a real gun in his waistband, officers also found drugs and glass pipes in his vehicle.
Watch video of the incident in the player above.
