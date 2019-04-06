PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stanley Roberts recently rode with Phoenix police for a Caught Misbehaving story. 

Roberts rode with Phoenix Police Detective Corueil and came across a driver who ended up getting multiple tickets for misbehaving, including driving 70 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.

The driver also had a airsoft gun painted to look like a real gun in his waistband, officers also found drugs and glass pipes in his vehicle. 

Watch video of the incident in the player above. 

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

