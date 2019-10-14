MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Donation bins are scattered all around different cities in Arizona, typically they are so people can recycle clothes and shoes.
It's a fairly simple process, you pull down the lever and place the donated items inside the bin.
However, some people are using the donation bins in the wrong way. Stanley Roberts found two bins in Mesa that turned out to be a dumping ground for household goods.
Things like furniture, mattresses, imitation Christmas trees and sometimes wet clothes.
These particular bins raise money to help the Phoenix Children's Hospital, but with the illegal dumping, it takes away money from the charity.
Arizona's Family reporter Stanley Roberts caught some people who were misusing the donation bins.