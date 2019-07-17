FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Wutang symbol and other spray-painted images are what you will see as you go further back into the pitch-black Lava River Cave at the Coconino National Forest outside of Flagstaff.
As people come and go inside the Lava River Cave, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, the inside of the cave is cold. The temperature ranges from 32 to 40 degrees.
[WATCH: Lava River Cave changes will come thanks to visitors 'Caught Misbehaving']
It's a place where hikers have to climb to get in or out for free. However, that could soon change because of visitor shenanigans. According to Paul Dawson, it’s a proposed fee site. It's in the preliminary stages. Bad behavior might be the trigger in making the cave a fee site. The fee will help facilitate an upgraded parking lot and public restrooms.
