FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just outside of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest sits a cave known as the Lava River Cave. Underground, it's almost a mile of total darkness. About 20,000 people officially visit the caves, with another 10,000 who don't sign in.
It's a dangerous climb, with only one way in and one way out. It's cold and slippery, with a constant temperature of around 35 degrees. Despite the lack of light, there is still a level of bad behavior inside the cave. This bad behavior includes tagging, graffiti, trash and people smoking inside the cave, a big no-no.
I visited the caves and climbed inside, where I personally witnessed one person urinating inside the cave while people vaped and smoked. I spoke to volunteer coordinator Paul Dawson, who works for the US Forestry Department Flagstaff Ranger District. He confirmed the amount of bad behavior at this almost secret destination.
