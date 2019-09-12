PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One neighborhood in Laveen got the go ahead to install a lighted crosswalk.
But one time after another, our Stanley Roberts caught person after person not using it!
A neighborhood man commented, "I think it’s good, I think it’s actually helping out the community, there’s less jaywalking, there’s less accidents, less traffic. Its actually convenient for us right now."
The intersection at 39th and Southern avenues is one area where residents were asking for a lighted crosswalk to keep people from getting hit by cars.
So the intersection has received a complete makeover.
First off, there are signs advising the new traffic patterns for drivers.
There are traffic signals, pedestrian signals, disabled access ramps and a freshly paved sidewalk to make it safe for everyone.
So, what could possibly go wrong?
Oh yea, many of the people crossing the street are not actually using the pedestrian signals… In fact, as we watched from a distance, we saw a few things.
One man simply darts across traffic just like when there was no signal.
A woman in a blue tank top pushes the pedestrian signal, but crosses without waiting for the walk sign. When she comes back across again, she does the same exact thing.
Another woman doesn’t even push the cross button, she just crosses the street. What exactly is going on here? why is no one actually using the pedestrian safety system?
"It’s because, we got to get used to it, we’re not use to it yet, once we get used to it I’m pretty sure everybody will start using it the proper way," said one neighborhood man. "They know they’re just being lazy right now but watch they will get used to it."
For the record the pedestrian crosswalk system works, it’s just that some of the people expect the signal to change instantly. You just have to have patience.
