CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a pedestrian steps into a crosswalk in Arizona, that pedestrian has control of that crosswalk until they cross over the median or double yellow lines. Unfortunately, many drivers appear to be unaware that this law even exists.
With grant money from the Governors Office of Highway Safety, the Chandler Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety traffic sting where drivers were put to the test to see if they follow state law. Unfortunately, many of them failed.
I did a ride along with Chandler Police Traffic officers as they pulled over drivers and educated them on the law of pedestrian safety.
To read a more in-depth description of the Right-of-way at crosswalk law, go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.