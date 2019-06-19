Caught Misbehaving: Chandler pedestrian sting

When a pedestrian steps into a crosswalk in Arizona, that pedestrian has control of that crosswalk until they cross over the median or double yellow lines. Unfortunately, many drivers appear to be unaware that this law even exists.

 Credit: 3TV/CBS 5

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a pedestrian steps into a crosswalk in Arizona, that pedestrian has control of that crosswalk until they cross over the median or double yellow lines. Unfortunately, many drivers appear to be unaware that this law even exists.

With grant money from the Governors Office of Highway Safety, the Chandler Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety traffic sting where drivers were put to the test to see if they follow state law. Unfortunately, many of them failed.

I did a ride along with Chandler Police Traffic officers as they pulled over drivers and educated them on the law of pedestrian safety.

To read a more in-depth description of the Right-of-way at crosswalk law, go here.

 

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.