PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Disabled parking placards are issued to drivers or their caretakers so they don't have to travel far when they go from place to place.
Unfortunately, some people have been abusing this privilege and are using the placard fraudulently.
Stanley Roberts went out with the Accessibility Compliance Enforcement Division of the Phoenix Police Department looking for people misusing disabled placards.
In some cases, people have altered the date on temporary placards.
If caught, the person could be issued a $564 fine. If a driver parked in a disabled spot with an expired or no placard at all, that comes with a $290 fine.
This is part one of a three-part series on disabled placard abuse.
