PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stanley Roberts is known for finding unusual issues with drivers around Phoenix. Well, this story is no different.
With the help of our eye in the sky, we watched drivers crossing over the double yellow lines and drive on the wrong side of the road.
Part of the problem is the parents who arrive early at Madison Meadows Middle School lining up and blocking an entire lane of traffic that extends for a full city block. The parents that arrive late try to go around the double-parked cars. Neighbors claim they are being held hostage when school lets out.
Madison Meadows' Principal Pat Carney issued this statement to Arizona's Family:
“Safety is the number one priority of Madison Schools. We encourage all motorists, whether parents or community members, to obey all traffic laws and be mindful of schools zones and school bus safety as the school year begins. In addition to having our team members outside helping to direct traffic and keep children safe, we have reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for additional traffic support. We ask everyone to slow down, be patient and work together to protect our children.”
