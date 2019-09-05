PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The principle of Tumbleweed Elementary School in Phoenix has tried unsuccessfully to get parents to follow the basic rules of the road.
There are no stopping signs around the school that some parents completely ignore.
[WATCH: Parents in northwest Phoenix Caught Misbehaving by stopping in 'no stopping zones']
The principal of Tumbleweed Elementary School in Phoenix sent out a video message to all parents saying, "On the south side of the street, we want to make sure nobody is parking."
There are large signs along the south side which read, "No stopping, 7 a.m. to 4 p,m, school days."
Stanley Roberts asked different drivers why they were parked illegally.
"Because there were too many cars there," said one parent.
"I don't usually, but today I was in a rush," said another.
"All the parents are parking here," said a different parent.
There are also issues on the northside, and the street could use a few no U-turn signs.
The fine for ignoring the "No Stopping" signs is $87.