PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- At Madison Meadows Middle School in Phoenix, some parents are driving against traffic to pick up their kids. A problem which was highlighted in a past Caught Misbehaving segment.
This time Stanley Roberts confronts the parents and asked them why are they driving on the wrong side of the road.
One parent claimed that school officials with the school instructed them to only use the 3rd Avenue entrance for pick-up and drop offs.
The problem with the wrong way drivers is partially created by parents double parking and blocking an entire lane of traffic on 3rd Avenue.
The Madison Meadows Principle responded to an Arizona's Family inquiry:
“Safety is the number one priority of Madison Schools. We encourage all motorists, whether parents or community members, to obey all traffic laws and be mindful of schools zones and school bus safety as the school year begins. In addition to having our team members outside helping to direct traffic and keep children safe, we have reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for additional traffic support. We ask everyone to slow down, be patient and work together to protect our children.”
