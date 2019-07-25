TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an undisclosed location sits close to 1,700 e-scooters, almost all belonging to Bird rideshare based in Santa Monica, California.
Arizona State University has a no e-scooter zone inside most of its Tempe campus, however, students have been ignoring the no scooter zones.
When scooters are left behind in the restricted areas, they get impounded and rideshare companies get fined anywhere from $100 to $250 depending on how many times the scooter has been impounded.
According to ASU, Bird is on the hook for $209,000 in fines.
ASU says Bird offered $10,000 to settle the debt but it was rejected. So now the e-scooters sit in a lot waiting to be disposed of.
An e-waste recycler says all those e-scooters are creating an environmental risk if they are not disposed of properly.
I sure wish that they would send some of those scooters to North Phoenix. My daughters and granddaughters sure could use them. If they aren't too expensive.
ASU needs to quit being a hypocrite about innovation. These scooters were used at the convince of students attending ASU which keeps traffic down, relieves parking issues, much more efficient than single drivers in cars and no emissions. How much has ASU spent on parking garages that offer free parking on weekends. So sad that they hold ransom on a business that is a great advantage to students but not willing to partner with them for a better outcome for all. Liberal institutions, SMH
Sounds like to me this scooter thing with ASU is all about money. ASU wasn’t making any money on it so ASU snatches up as many scooters as they can find and holds them for ransom.
