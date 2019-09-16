PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Stanley Roberts of Arizona's Family ran across one of the most notorious panhandlers in the Phoenix area.
Roberts asked the panhandler who's name is Terry Johnson, also know as "The Bury My Son Panhandler"
[VIDEO: "Help Bury My Son" panhandler spotted in west Phoenix]
Terry Johnson in his own words has been using the "Help Bury My Son" since 2014 after his son passed from multiple sclerosis, he was cremated and buried all paid for by Maricopa County.
However, Johnson has been panhandling for money asking to money to help buy his son.
There are two Facebook groups dedicated to Terry and his tactics to raise money.
Roberts watched Terry in action and interviewed him in the video above.