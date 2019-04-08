CHANDLER, AZ (CBS 5) - Do you know all of the rules while driving in a school zone? Many people are unaware of some basic laws.
[WATCH: Chandler drivers caught passing in a school zone]
After multiple emails, Stanley Roberts with the help of the Chandler Police Department looked at a little known law that that sits in plain sight.
It is called the no passing in school zones law where a driver cannot pass or overtake another vehicle in a marked school zone. Ofc. Eddie Cuthbertson educated drivers on the rules of the road.
