There is a little-known law that states drivers can't pass in a school zone and many drivers were caught misbehaving in Chandler.

CHANDLER, AZ (CBS 5) - Do you know all of the rules while driving in a school zone? Many people are unaware of some basic laws.

[WATCH: Chandler drivers caught passing in a school zone]

After multiple emails, Stanley Roberts with the help of the Chandler Police Department looked at a little known law that that sits in plain sight.

It is called the no passing in school zones law where a driver cannot pass or overtake another vehicle in a marked school zone. Ofc. Eddie Cuthbertson educated drivers on the rules of the road.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

