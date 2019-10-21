GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Illegal dumping has been a problem all around Arizona. A viewer sent Stanley Roberts an email about an unincorporated section of Glendale.
In this area, the neighbors complained about trash being dumped on their block, but it’s bigger than just trash.
On 80th and Glendale avenues, there are couches, mattresses and all kinds of household goods dumped; not to mention rotting food with hundreds of flies right in front of neighborhood apartments.
Two residents spoke about the issue and were concerned that the piles and was embarrassed to bring friends over. They didn’t know who to turn to, however one resident reached out to Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts.
Stanley Roberts placed a call to Maricopa County environmental services to try to get the ball rolling to get that area cleaned up There will be more on this problem in the future
