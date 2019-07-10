MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State Troopers have many options when dealing with speeders. Depending on the violation, they issue a verbal warning or make an arrest.
Stanley Roberts completes his three-part series on a ride-along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety by showing the consequences of speeding on Arizona freeways.
[WATCH: Speedy drivers caught misbehaving by DPS in Mesa]
One driver going at 79 to 80 miles in a 65mph zone was issued a warning.
Another driver going 90 mph got a ticket for civil speeding while a motorcyclist was issued a criminal speeding citation which comes with a whole host of other problems and penalties.
