Valley drivers can treat the Arizona freeways like their own personal race track. Stanley Robert and a DPS trooper caught some drivers going over the speed limit at 20 mph or more.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State Troopers have many options when dealing with speeders. Depending on the violation, they issue a verbal warning or make an arrest.

Stanley Roberts completes his three-part series on a ride-along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety by showing the consequences of speeding on Arizona freeways.

[WATCH: Speedy drivers caught misbehaving by DPS in Mesa]

One driver going at 79 to 80 miles in a 65mph zone was issued a warning.

Another driver going 90 mph got a ticket for civil speeding while a motorcyclist was issued a criminal speeding citation which comes with a whole host of other problems and penalties.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

