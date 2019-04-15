CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you are reading this, you are fully aware of the Caught Misbehaving franchise on Arizona's Family.
You are also aware of the host Stanley Roberts who looks for people brazenly defying laws and common courtesy. You've watched his segments where he tries to talk to people caught misbehaving to get their side of the story. Because, as you know, there are always two to every story.
When Roberts tries to interview people, the conversation can go three ways. Some people are very nice and friendly and will hold a conversation. Other people will flat out decline any chance for an interview and others will be just plain mean.
Journalists have the right to record in public just like you have the right to record in public. You also have the right to decline an interview and the right to remain silent. You also have the right to free speech but remember, if you're mean, you could end up on a future edition of Caught Misbehaving.
So in short, if you get caught misbehaving, be nice to Roberts, or he'll put you on TV.
(2) comments
AZFamily: Thanks for doing a story written by Stanley, about Stanley, and in Stanley's best interests. Or- maybe it's about his "franchise".
Of course, the adage is, "There are always two to every story."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.