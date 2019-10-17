PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of people head to the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix, and a few hundred of them end up spending more money for parking than they bargained for.
You see, there are paid parking lots around the fair and limited street parking for those trying to save a dime here and there. The problem arises when drivers park in places they are not permitted.
After numerous complaints from residents who live in the shadow of the fair, the officers with the Phoenix Police Traffic Division started cracking down on illegal parking.
Arizona Family's, Stanley Roberts, tagged along with officers as they ticketed and towed vehicles all around the fairgrounds, but not before taking photos of the violation for records.
After drivers returned to where they illegally parked, many of them thought their vehicles were stolen. They learned what happened when they called 911 and were informed their vehicle had actually been towed.
Vehicles that were towed were taken to a temporary lot near the fairgrounds. Drivers could pay $200 to recover their cars. They found out there was also a ticket attached to the vehicle for the parking violation.
Cars not picked up by the end of the fair were transferred to another parking lot where they were kept until the owners picked them up. At an additional cost of $30 per day.
Here's some advice, take a moment to read the signs and avoid being towed.
