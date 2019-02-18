PHOENIX (CBS 5) - If you are an avid hiker, chances are you know the way to stay safe when hitting the trails.
But the same can't be said for everyone.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
Stanley Roberts went to Papago Park in Phoenix where common sense is not that common.
There are many trails at Papago Park located by the Phoenix Zoo. One of the areas is named "Hole In the Rock." It’s a popular hiking trail that locals and tourist flock to. At the top of The Hole in The Rock is a literal hole in the rock.
At the rear of the giant rock are stairs carved into the rock, but for some reason, people like to try and come down from the front, which creates some problems. Roberts was there to witness and record some of the shenanigans. One lady claimed that she would have never tried to come down the dangerous way if there were signs saying it was dangerous.
