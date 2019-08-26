TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to what is posted on the City of Tempe website, “Studies continue to show that riding on the sidewalk increases a bicyclist’s risk of being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
That risk increases even more when riding on the sidewalk against the flow of traffic.
The City of Tempe, in conjunction with Vision Zero, has voted on and approved changes to the bike and scooter laws.
Stanley Roberts went out talking to cyclists about the new laws and how it would affect riders.
Some riders are for the law, and others are giving push back.
The changes are set to take effect on September 12.
The rules are as follows:
- Bikes, e-bikes and scooters must use a bike lane when one is provided.
- Bikes, e-bikes and scooters must ride in the street when the speed limit is 25 mph or below.
- Bikes, e-bikes and scooters are allowed on the sidewalk when there are no bikes lanes available and the speed limit is greater than 25 mph.
- E-bike motors must be disengaged.
- Minors, with the consent of, or accompanied by a parent or guardian, may ride on the sidewalk at all times. Parents and guardians may also ride on the sidewalk when accompanying a minor.
- Bikes, e-bikes and scooters must ride with the flow of traffic.
- Bikes, e-bikes and scooters must yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian; slow down to 5 mph; give an audible signal before passing.
- Riders must be over the age of 16 to operate all non-human powered vehicles (scooters and other electric mobility devices).
- Riders under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet if operating a human-powered or non-human-powered vehicle.
