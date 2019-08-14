GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - School is back in session in the City of Goodyear, and the Goodyear Police Department went on a campaign to educate drivers on a law that is hidden in plain sight.
On the school zone signs, it reads 15 miles per hour speed limit. But it also has the words, "No Passing." That means all drivers must maintain the same speed and shall not pass any vehicle.
Officers will tell you it means drivers need to maintain their current speed and do not overtake another vehicle until you pass the marked crosswalk.
Goodyear police handed out written warnings to multiple drivers caught violating that law.
The reason why this law was even created was to prevent drivers from hitting children that may inadvertently run into traffic and the car behind it may not see the children run across the street.
Look specifically at section F.
A vehicle shall not proceed at a speed of more than fifteen miles per hour between the portable signs placed on the highway indicating that there shall be no passing, that school is in session and that the driver shall stop when children are in the crosswalk.
