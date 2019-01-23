GLENDALE, AZ (CBS 5) - With all the electric scooters parked around Glendale, it has created an accessibility issue for people in wheelchairs. Gail White, a Glendale resident, claims that the scooters are being parked in areas used for buses to pick up and drop off people with disabilities.
Stanley Roberts spoke to some bus drivers who confirm this problem, saying that at just about every bus stop there are scooters in the location where they lower the bus ramp making it impossible to load or unload passengers with mobility issues.
[RELATED: Does Glendale have an electric scooter problem?]
CBS 5 reached out to Bird, a dockless scooter-share company, regarding the placement of the scooters. Bird's only response was to ask what the deadline was but never responded to the question regarding scooter placement.
There was a question on how the scooters get where they are and how do they maintain a charge. Bird uses contractors called Bird Chargers. They “capture the scooters” and charge them, where they can make anywhere between $5 to $20 per charge. After charging the scooters, they are “returned to the Bird Nest.” This is the terminology used by Bird with the scooters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.