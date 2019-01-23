Stanley Roberts continues his look into rentable scooters in the West Valley, and in Wednesday night's Caught Misbehaving, Stanley talks to the people of Glendale about sharing the streets with these new ways to get around.

GLENDALE, AZ (CBS 5) - With all the electric scooters parked around Glendale, it has created an accessibility issue for people in wheelchairs. Gail White, a Glendale resident, claims that the scooters are being parked in areas used for buses to pick up and drop off people with disabilities.

Stanley Roberts spoke to some bus drivers who confirm this problem, saying that at just about every bus stop there are scooters in the location where they lower the bus ramp making it impossible to load or unload passengers with mobility issues.

CBS 5 reached out to Bird, a dockless scooter-share company, regarding the placement of the scooters. Bird's only response was to ask what the deadline was but never responded to the question regarding scooter placement.

There was a question on how the scooters get where they are and how do they maintain a charge. Bird uses contractors called Bird Chargers. They “capture the scooters” and charge them, where they can make anywhere between $5 to $20 per charge. After charging the scooters, they are “returned to the Bird Nest.” This is the terminology used by Bird with the scooters.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

