GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Because of a 72 percent uptick in fatal crashes, Glendale Police Department's Traffic Division, along with El Mirage and Peoria Police departments, is conducting large scale traffic enforcement crackdowns on drivers refusing to follow the rules of the road.
Stanley Roberts was invited to ride with officers to watch as they conduct the enforcement, which is scheduled to last for a couple of months.
Drivers were cited for various violations, like ignoring regulatory signs, speeding, running red lights and being distracted, just to name a few.
Most drivers who were stopped claimed to not aware of the laws they were stopped for, and some denied ever violating any traffic laws.