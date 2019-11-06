Glendale Drivers get pop quiz after 'Caught Misbehaving'

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Glendale, Stanley Roberts conducted a pop quiz at the intersection of 51st Avenue, Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Here's the catch: Every driver he talked to has already failed the test.
Located near the tracks is a bunch of white markings on the ground which means drivers should not stop in. However, before they get to that point, there is a black and white regulatory sign which reads, "stop here on red."
There is also a " do not turn on red" sign located at the corner. This is also the location for an active rail crossing, which at one point had a high level of crashes. So, the safety zone was set up to prevent more crashes.
Drivers are often ignoring not only the "stop here on red" sign, but many are ignoring the " do not run on red" sign. The drivers caught stopping in the "no stopping" zone, they were questioned to see exactly what they know.
The fine in Glendale for ignoring the regulatory signs and stopping in the "no stopping" zone is $232 and 2 points on your driving record.