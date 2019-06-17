GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In many intersections, there is signage telling drivers to not stop in the box painted on the ground.
Drivers should stop before they reach the intersection.
[WATCH: Drivers caught misbehaving by stopping in Glendale intersection box]
This is to reduce the number of crashes in Glendale roadways. In the area of 59th and Olive avenues, there is a high crash intersection.
City engineers placed black and white "DO NOT STOP IN BOX" signs at every corner which are totally ignored.
I spent time there watching drivers ignore the requirement and spoke to some of the people in the intersection.
What I found out was that some have no clue what "do not stop in box" means or even what the box looks like.
