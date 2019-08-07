GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stanley Roberts looks at a crosswalk in Glendale where drivers and pedestrians are ignoring the rules of the road.
Drivers are ignoring the High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk or HAWK lighting system, and pedestrians are ignoring the crosswalk which makes for a dangerous combination.
[WATCH: Drivers, pedestrians 'Caught Misbehaving' by ignoring HAWK]
A HAWK pedestrian beacon that resembles a traffic signal light and is pedestrian-activated, is installed at 65th and Glendale avenues.
Traffic stops only when the push-button is activated by someone waiting to cross the roadway. When a pedestrian pushes the button, drivers will get a flashing yellow light, then a solid yellow light followed by a solid red light that turns into a flashing red light.
When the light is solid red, drivers are required to stop. When the light is flashing red, drivers should treat that as a stop sign by stopping and looking. If it is safe to proceed, drivers can go.
(1) comment
Stanley Roberts saves lives.
