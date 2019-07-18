TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stanley Roberts has exclusive video of a man suspected of Stealing and vandalizing electric scooters in Tempe.
Now normally the video is from a surveillance camera, or someone personally recorded the video, but this time it's different.
This time the e-scooter recorded the video. Yes, there are now scooters that have cameras built into them at Zapp Rideshare Scooters based in Tempe, Arizona
According to Tempe Police officials, Trey Fisk, 28, was arrested and charged with a class 5 felony for stealing scooters.
ZAPP Rideshare CEO Frank Scozzafava said that Fisk told him that he was using the batteries from the scooters to charge vape pens and cell phones and that he was sorry for damaging his scooters
This the first time an electric scooter has recorded a crime and an arrest was made.
Zapp say they have proprietary software allowing the scooters and bikes the ability to record 24/7 along with GPS tracking to record any crime if it happens in front of a parked scooter.
What about the wierdos that try to have sex with them[ohmy]
