SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Normally when you watch the news, you basically see the polished reports with little or no issues.
However, that is not always the case behind the scenes.
While Stanley Roberts was attempting to record a segment for Caught Misbehaving, a news franchise on CBS 5 in Phoenix, he came across some people who went above and beyond to prevent him from doing his job.
Bouncers were following Roberts around shining high-intensity flashlights into his lens while recording on a public street. One bouncer told Roberts it was his First Amendment right to do so.
Another unidentified man threatened Roberts that if he didn't stop recording in public that he could lose his job. What they don't realize is that Roberts was recording everything they were doing.
Stanley, you were in public, that is clear. However, you're not with CBS any more than "that guy" is not in public. You work for AZFamily (and for Meredith). They own a CBS affiliate and an independent station here (AZFamily). Is that "CBS"?
