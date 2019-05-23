PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix Public Works Department shared some illegal dumping video that was captured by a concerned citizen in a Phoenix alleyway.
The concerned person, who goes by Jason, was tired of seeing people dumping and getting away with this illegal activity.
[RELATED: Illegal dumping site found in south Phoenix]
After he recorded the video, he called the Phoenix police nonemergency number and an investigation was started. Police tracked down the illegal dumpers, and now they could be on the hook for the cost of the cleanup and the fines as high as $2,500.
[RELATED: Caught Misbehaving: Illegal dumping Phoenix]
[RELATED: Phoenix alley ways filled with trash, how you can help]
Some additional resources for people in Phoenix:
Call the City's call center 602-262-6251
Email: cityservicesbill@phoenix.gov
Use online forms: www.Phoenix.gov/AtYourService
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.