PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix launched a pilot program to permit e-scooters for the downtown district from 7th Street to 7th Avenue and McDowell to Buckeye roads.

They are geo-fenced in so the e-scooters can't go farther than that. Three scooter companies signed up for the program: Bird, Lime and Spin.

Within 3 days, Bird and Lime temporarily pulled the plug on the program until they could fully comply with the geo-fencing. The e-scooters could only be parked at 400 specific locations marked. Any found outside the area could result in fines for the scooter companies. 

Arizona's Family's Stanley Roberts followed the series of events that followed where e-scooters were being placed in areas that violated the terms of use. Even after Lime returned, there were still issues with e-scooters being left in out-of-bounds areas.  

