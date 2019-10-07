PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix launched a pilot program to permit e-scooters for the downtown district from 7th Street to 7th Avenue and McDowell to Buckeye roads.
They are geo-fenced in so the e-scooters can't go farther than that. Three scooter companies signed up for the program: Bird, Lime and Spin.
[WATCH: E-scooters not off to great start in Phoenix area]
Within 3 days, Bird and Lime temporarily pulled the plug on the program until they could fully comply with the geo-fencing. The e-scooters could only be parked at 400 specific locations marked. Any found outside the area could result in fines for the scooter companies.
[MORE: Caught Misbehaving stories]
Arizona's Family's Stanley Roberts followed the series of events that followed where e-scooters were being placed in areas that violated the terms of use. Even after Lime returned, there were still issues with e-scooters being left in out-of-bounds areas.