PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dangerous unmarked crosswalk in at 39th and Southern avenues in Laveen received an overhaul with newly installed crosswalk along with signage and flexible bollards.

So under normal circumstances, that would make the crossing safer.

However, a crosswalk is only as safe as the people who use it. Signs are instructing the pedestrians to use caution before stepping into traffic because drivers are still not yielding to pedestrians.

Some pedestrians say although it's safer than when there was no crosswalk, it still dangerous.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

