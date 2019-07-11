When asked about the meaning of the double yellow lines on the road, most drivers knew what they were for.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sets of double yellow lines more than four feet across in Arizona means that drivers should never cross, it should be viewed as an invisible barrier.  Most drivers know this rule but choose to ignore it.

Stanley Roberts tests this theory in Phoenix at the intersection of Tatum and East Bell Road where on any given day you will find numerous drivers violating the double yellow line law.

When asked, most drivers knew the law, but thought that if the road was clear it was permitted. 

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

