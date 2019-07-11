PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sets of double yellow lines more than four feet across in Arizona means that drivers should never cross, it should be viewed as an invisible barrier. Most drivers know this rule but choose to ignore it.
WATCH: Drivers cross the double line and get caught
Stanley Roberts tests this theory in Phoenix at the intersection of Tatum and East Bell Road where on any given day you will find numerous drivers violating the double yellow line law.
When asked, most drivers knew the law, but thought that if the road was clear it was permitted.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts]
