CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In Arizona there are not many U-turn restrictions, unless there are signs prohibiting such a movement or the driver would impede the flow of traffic.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
ARS 28-751 outlines some rules drivers should follow when turning on Arizona roads.
On Ray Road, near the Loop 101 in Chandler, there are signs prohibiting U-turns, signs that are ignored by drivers on a regular basis.
[RELATED: 'Do not enter' signs don't mean a thing in Tempe]
After receiving a viewer email, Stanley Roberts went to Chandler to see just how bad the problem was. There were two no U-turn signs and dozens of drivers ignoring them. Most drivers were coming out a shopping center and immediately made the illegal turn.
During our time out there, a Chandler police motorcycle officer arrived to monitor the intersection and started writing tickets to drivers making that illegal U-turn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.