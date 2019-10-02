CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "I came almost to a stop, pretty close to a stop" was one excuse by a driver in Chandler.
People always have an excuse as to they ran a perfectly good red light.
"Yes, when you're looking at the actual light, but as I was turning the corner, the run signals just turned green," a driver said.
"Yeah, that means that they can go that way but not you. You have to wait for an actually green light for yourself," said Stanley Roberts.
"Did realize that on the turn. Because in most places it's OK to make a right on red," replied the driver.
"Yes, in most places, but you have to do what first," said Roberts.
"You have to come to a complete stop," the driver said.
Roberts was riding with Chandler Police Traffic Officer Jeremy Logan, and as each driver was stopped, each driver was allowed to give their side of the story.
"I was unaware I was running a red light. I'm rushing to pick up my daughter from school. She's getting out early," said a different driver.
If a driver gets a ticket, they can go to defensive driving school to prevent points on their license and their insurance rates to go up, unless they've been in the last year.
Officer Logan pulled over one of the drivers who, in the end, needed someone else to pick him up. He presented a Department of Corrections card instead of a driver's license. That side of the story coming in a future edition of Caught Misbehaving.
