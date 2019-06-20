CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some drivers in Chandler have been "Caught Misbehavin'" and ticketed for not yielding to drivers in marked crosswalks.
[VIDEO: Caught Misbehavin'-Knowledge of pedestrian laws put to test]
This was all part of a "sting" set up to see who really knows the rules of the road.
With funding the the Governor's Office Of Highway Safety, the Chandler Police Department set up the operation.
The sting was to see if drivers followed state law and permitted the pedestrian to cross to the other side of the median or double yellow lines.
Most of the drivers Stanley spoke to were unaware of the law and thought that as long as the driver was another lane over they were free to proceed.
