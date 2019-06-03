PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- I continue my ride along with the Phoenix Police Department's Volunteer Disabled Placard patrol.
I begin where I left off and confront two drivers who received fines for parking in the disabled access lanes.
One driver admitted that he parked there to go to lunch, and forgot to move the vehicle.
Another believed the special markings were associated with her Costco membership.
The fine for parking in the disabled parking access lanes, also known as disabled hash marks, is $296 even if the driver has a valid disabled placard.
