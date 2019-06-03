Parking in disabled hash marks is a violation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- I continue my ride along with the Phoenix Police Department's Volunteer Disabled Placard patrol.

I begin where I left off and confront two drivers who received fines for parking in the disabled access lanes.

One driver admitted that he parked there to go to lunch, and forgot to move the vehicle.

Another believed the special markings were associated with her Costco membership.

The fine for parking in the disabled parking access lanes, also known as disabled hash marks, is $296 even if the driver has a valid disabled placard.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

