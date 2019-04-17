MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Reading signs is important, especially when it comes to driving and understanding the rules of the road. In Mesa, reading signs seems to have become a lost art.
Stanley Roberts received a tip about illegal left turns and went out to Mesa to investigate, only to find out that outside the Superstition Ranch Market at Main and 48th streets there are two no left turn signs just a few dozen feet from the intersection. They are signs that are completely ignored by dozens upon dozens of drivers.
It is so bad that Roberts actually stood under one of the signs and while drivers saw him, they still claimed they didn't see the huge no left turn signs. The fine in Mesa is around $287 and that means points on your driving record.
28-644. Obedience to and required traffic control devices
A. Unless otherwise directed by a traffic or police officer and subject to the exemptions granted the driver of an authorized emergency vehicle in this chapter, the driver of a vehicle shall:
1. Obey the instructions of an official traffic control device applicable to the driver that is placed in accordance with this chapter.
2. Not drive over or across or park in any part of a gore area. This paragraph does not apply to the driver of a vehicle that is disabled while on the paved or main traveled portion of a highway in a manner and to an extent that it is impossible to avoid stopping and temporarily leaving the disabled vehicle in that position. For the purposes of this paragraph, "gore area" means the area that is between a through roadway and an entrance ramp or exit ramp and that is defined by two wide solid white lines that guide traffic entering or exiting a roadway. Gore area does not include a safety zone.
B. Any provision of this chapter that requires signs shall not be enforced against an alleged violator if at the time and place of the alleged violation an official sign is not in proper position and sufficiently legible to be seen by an ordinarily observant person. If a particular section of law does not state that signs are required, that section is effective even though no signs are erected or in place.
