PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona has one of the highest rates of vehicle versus pedestrian collisions in the country. In fact, Phoenix tops the national average for pedestrian fatalities.
Crosswalks are a safety zone for pedestrians when used properly. Unfortunately, drivers ignore the crosswalk and block people from safely crossing.
Stanley Roberts spent time at a downtown Phoenix intersection watching how pedestrians had to dodge around buses and cars. Even a visually impaired man had to navigate around one bus partially blocking the crosswalk.
If Phoenix is going to cut down on pedestrian fatalities, there needs to be more emphasis on pedestrian safety.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has several tips for pedestrian safety. Some of them include: walk facing traffic if there's no sidewalk, keep alert at all times and wear bright clothing.
