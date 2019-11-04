PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is named one of the friendliest airports in the United States. It's also one of the busiest since it is an international travel destination.
[WATCH: Drivers Caught Misbehaving by disobeying no parking signs at Sky Harbor]
As travelers approach the busiest travel days of the year, officials want to remind travelers that there are a few rules that need to be followed when picking up or dropping off passengers.
One important thing airport officials want travelers to remember, when picking up or dropping off passengers, there is no parking or standing at the curb. The only time a driver can stop at the curb is for the immediate loading and unloading of passengers.
Stanley Roberts spent some time at Sky Harbor confronting drivers at Terminal 4 that were violating the no parking or standing rule.