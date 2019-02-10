SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There are no drunk-in-public laws in the entire state of Arizona, so it's almost impossible to get arrested for being drunk. In fact, there is a law on the books forbidding any municipality from enacting drunk-in-public laws unless you are operating a motor vehicle, riding on a scooter or wandering into traffic.
However, if you get drunk and act a fool, that could land you in jail.
Stanley Roberts hung out at Scottsdale Entertainment District and watched as Scottsdale police scooped up people suspected of misbehaving in public. This included one woman who kept collapsing to avoid going to jail.
