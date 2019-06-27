MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Caught misbehavin'! Some folks in Mesa aren't clear about the rules of the road.
Arizona recently enacted a cell phone law that prohibits drivers from using a mobile device without the use of a hands-free device.
Drivers must either have a mount or use a Bluetooth when using a phone, unless it's an emergency. The law is very broad because drivers can't have the phone resting on any body part; it must be mounted.
Stanley Roberts rode with Trooper Peterson of the Arizona Department of Public Safety looking for drivers in violation the hands-free law.
Currently,troopers are handing out written warnings but in 2021 the education process will end and tickets will be handed out.
