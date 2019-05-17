PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Arizona, guns are a normal way of life and so are traffic stops, however, when the two meet up in the same place it can create tension, even if it’s not a real gun.
Stanley Roberts shows two examples of drivers who had what appeared to be weapons in their vehicles. One driver in Chandler and another in Phoenix.
The driver in Phoenix, who was driving over 70 mph in a residential neighborhood, said no when asked if he had any weapons. He wasn't being honest because when he leaned forward, he had what appeared to be a handgun in this waistband. That driver ended up being taken out the car in handcuffs.
The driver in Chandler, who was stopped for an illegal U-turn, told the officer he had a pellet gun in the glove compartment of his vehicle where his vehicle paperwork is kept. The officer immediately placed the gun on the car and continued to deal with the driver.
In the case of the Phoenix driver, it was an air soft gun painted to look like a real gun. In Arizona, it is not illegal to have a loaded gun in your car and you are also not required to tell the officer you have one, however, if you're asked you are required to answer honestly even if it's a fake gun.
It is actually a good idea to tell the officer that you have a gun even if he does not ask, especially if you have it on your person. That way he will not shoot you if he sees it in the holster.
