PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you misbehave on Arizona's freeways, you better beware. The Arizona Department of Public Safety wants you to know just because you don't see a State Trooper, it doesn't mean they aren't there.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving]
Stanley Roberts for the first time rode along with DPS Trooper Stevens on patrol in Phoenix. He pulled over drivers for various violations like speeding, HOV (carpool) violations, traveling too close and other safety issues.
In part one of two parts, Stanley highlights enforcement stops, which included three speeders and one HOV violator who claimed she never drives in the morning, so she wasn't aware she was in a carpool lane.
Violating the carpool comes with a minimum $401 and two points on your driver's license.
(2) comments
Things are crazy, but I shudder to think of someone violating a carpool.
Slowdown, is a noun as used in "production slowdown, or economic slowdown. Slow (transitive verb) down (adjective, redundant) means...you need to consult a dictionary if you confuse the two in your headline.
