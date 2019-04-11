PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Painted medians, also known as a divided highway, are supposed to limit vehicles. In fact, they should be treated as an invisible wall.
Some unlucky drivers learned the hard way after receiving tickets for driving in the painted median at 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.
Stanley Roberts rode with Phoenix Police Det. Bob Corueil of the Traffic Bureau as they targeted drivers who ignored the painted median and drove across it. Many of the drivers thought it was a lane of traffic.
Arizona law clearly outlines the law: ARS 28-731. Driving on divided highways
If a highway is divided into two roadways by leaving an intervening space or by a physical barrier or clearly indicated dividing section constructed to impede vehicular traffic, a person shall drive a vehicle only on the right-hand roadway and shall not drive a vehicle over, across or within the dividing space, barrier or section, except through an opening in the physical barrier or dividing section or space or at a crossover or intersection established by public authority.
