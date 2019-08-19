GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- School is back in session. You can tell by the crazy stuff you see going on long before students enter the classroom.
Acting on a viewer's tip, Stanley Roberts headed out to William C. Jack Elementary School near the intersection of 65th and Missouri avenues.
[WATCH: Parents 'Caught Misbehaving' in Glendale school zone]
Around the school, there are "no stopping," "no standing" and "no parking" signs. All are ignored by parents.
Crossing guards put up temporary speed signs and cones to keep traffic flowing. These signs are also ignored.
One parent told Roberts that they can't keep crossing guards because of the way parents behave behind the wheel.
It's not just parents. People passing through are ignoring the 15 mph speed limit.
A suggestion: If you can avoid school zones in the morning, maybe you should.