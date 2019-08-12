GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- School is back in session, and the Goodyear Police Department wants drivers to behave themselves when they are behind the wheel
To educate drivers, every driver caught misbehaving in a school zone, were let off with a warning.
Passing and speeding are some of the common issues around school zones that officers focused on.
Stanley Roberts rode with officers as they checked drivers ignoring basic rules of the road in school zones. They additionally checked for other issues too.
Stanley Roberts cares about children.
I try to stay o`it of Avondale, they give tickets for blowing your nose. Tha Mayberry mentality.
