GLENDALE, AZ (CBS 5) - The City of Glendale Arizona is dealing with what some are calling an electric scooter problem.
The Bird Scooter company, after acquiring a business license, dropped hundreds of scooters around downtown and on some of the major corridors, which now has some City officials up in arms.
City Councilman Ian Hugh believes the scooter company is misbehaving by dumping the scooters without permission. Hugh believes that the scooters violate and existing City ordinance which prohibits any motorized vehicles such as electric scooters and motorized skateboards from using public roadways and sidewalks.
