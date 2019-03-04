TEMPE, AZ (CBS 5) - If you create a sign, people will ignore it. That what's happening at a transit center in Tempe.
There are a series of signs posted before entering the Tempe Transportation Center. One of the signs reads speed limit 10 miles per hour. Another sign reads, "Do not enter except buses" and another reads, "No bicycles or skateboards permitted." This also applies to electric scooters.
Stanley Roberts took a look around the transit center and found every rule was being ignored. He found electric scooters, skateboarders, bicyclists and even private vehicles cruising inside the restricted area. One driver claims he's been dropping off people inside the center for years. He also claimed he never noticed the do not enter signs.
